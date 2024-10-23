Early voting numbers for 2024 election on track to outpace record-breaking 2020 early poll numbers

BATON ROUGE — Early voting in Louisiana for the 2024 election is on track to outpace the record set during the 2020 election.

Nearly 350,000 people have already voted. This is compared to 315,000 people at this time in 2020, a 10% increase according to data from the Secretary of State's Office.

If you have not voted early yet, early polls close on Tuesday. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sample ballots and a list of early voting locations can be found on the Geaux Vote app or the Secretary of State's website.