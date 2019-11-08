46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Early voting in Louisiana runoff election ending Saturday

57 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 November 08, 2019 6:21 PM November 08, 2019 in Top Story
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Early voting ahead of Louisiana's Nov. 16 runoff election is wrapping up Saturday.
  
The governor's race tops the ballot, along with elections for secretary of state, legislative seats and a state Supreme Court justice.
  
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term against Republican businessman Eddie Rispone. The completion is tight, with President Donald Trump leading a national GOP effort against the Deep South's only Democratic governor.
  
Voters have been able to cast ballots early for a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at parish registrar of voters offices or other designated locations . Saturday is the last day of the early voting period.
  
The secretary of state's office said 175 elected positions are on the ballot, along with 123 local propositions.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days