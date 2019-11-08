Early voting in Louisiana runoff election ending Saturday

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Early voting ahead of Louisiana's Nov. 16 runoff election is wrapping up Saturday.

The governor's race tops the ballot, along with elections for secretary of state, legislative seats and a state Supreme Court justice.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term against Republican businessman Eddie Rispone. The completion is tight, with President Donald Trump leading a national GOP effort against the Deep South's only Democratic governor.

Voters have been able to cast ballots early for a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at parish registrar of voters offices or other designated locations . Saturday is the last day of the early voting period.

The secretary of state's office said 175 elected positions are on the ballot, along with 123 local propositions.