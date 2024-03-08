74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Early voting for spring election starts Saturday; what's on the ballot?

1 hour 43 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, March 08 2024 Mar 8, 2024 March 08, 2024 2:57 PM March 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Early voting for the spring election on March 23 starts Saturday and runs through March 16. 

When voters statewide visit the polls starting this weekend, the top ballot measure for many will be the presidential primaries. It is important to note that voters must be a member of a party to participate.

In Baton Rouge, Republican Emily Soulé and nonpartisan Steve Crump are running for the District 8 school board seat previously held by Katie Kennison and Connie Bernard. 

Baker's voters will make decisions on a new mayor, police chief and three city council seats. Iberville Parish is electing a school board member and St. Gabriel is electing a new city council member.

Trending News

For more information about polling sites and ballot measures, visit the Secretary of State's website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days