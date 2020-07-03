Early voting for Presidential Preference Primary set to end Saturday

BATON ROUGE — Early voting in the Presidential Preference Primary is fast approaching its conclusion. It began Saturday, June 20 and ends Saturday, July 4.

According to the Emergency Election Plan, the early voting period had been extended by six days.

Only registered Democrats and Republicans are eligible to vote in their party's respective Presidential Preference Primary, while voters in 24 parishes, regardless of party, may have a local election on their ballot.

Those 24 parishes include Bienville, Caddo, Calcasieu, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, Sabine, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana.

Voters can utilize Louisiana's free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate their early voting site, election day voting site, and view their sample ballot. Voters can also access this information in our Voter Portal by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a complete listing of early voting locations, visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.

Election Day for the PPP and Municipal Primary is Saturday, July 11 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact the Elections Division by calling 225.922.0900 or emailing elections@sos.la.gov.