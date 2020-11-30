47°
Early voting for Dec. 5 runoff election wraps up with over 130,000 votes from Louisianians
BATON ROUGE - Early voting for the Dec. 5 runoff election has reached its conclusion, and the Secretary of State's office reported Monday, Nov. 30 that as many as 137,514 Louisiana residents have cast their ballots.
Detailed voting statistics, by parish, are listed below:
ASCENSION
1,593
ASSUMPTION
457
EAST BATON ROUGE
33,240
EAST FELICIANA
714
IBERVILLE
732
LIVINGSTON
1,319
POINTE COUPEE
259
ST. HELENA
331
TANGIPAHOA
3,335
WEST BATON ROUGE
873
WEST FELICIANA
655
Early voting began Friday, Nov. 20 and officially ended Saturday, Nov. 28.
Click here for additional details on the Dec. 5 runoff election.
