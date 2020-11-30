Early voting for Dec. 5 runoff election wraps up with over 130,000 votes from Louisianians

BATON ROUGE - Early voting for the Dec. 5 runoff election has reached its conclusion, and the Secretary of State's office reported Monday, Nov. 30 that as many as 137,514 Louisiana residents have cast their ballots.

Detailed voting statistics, by parish, are listed below:

ASCENSION

1,593

ASSUMPTION

457

EAST BATON ROUGE

33,240

EAST FELICIANA

714

IBERVILLE

732

LIVINGSTON

1,319

POINTE COUPEE

259

ST. HELENA

331

TANGIPAHOA

3,335

WEST BATON ROUGE

873

WEST FELICIANA

655

Early voting began Friday, Nov. 20 and officially ended Saturday, Nov. 28.

Click here for additional details on the Dec. 5 runoff election.