Early voting ends Saturday in Louisiana congressional races

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Voters wanting to cast their ballots early in Louisiana’s two special congressional elections must do so by Saturday.

The weeklong early voting period is ending for March 20 special elections to fill the New Orleans-based seat that Democrat Cedric Richmond departed to work as a special adviser to President Joe Biden and the northeast Louisiana-based seat left unfilled when Republican Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 complications before he was sworn into office.

Fifteen candidates are seeking the New Orleans-based 2nd District job. Letlow’s widow and 11 other contenders are vying for the northeast-based 5th District position.

Also on the ballot is a special election for a seat on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education representing northwestern Louisiana.

Early voting ends Saturday at 6 p.m. for those races and other municipal elections.

In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the leading two vote-getters will face each other in an April 24 runoff.