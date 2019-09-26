Latest Weather Blog
Early voting crucial in fight for St. George, both sides say
BATON ROUGE – The battle between those for and against the incorporation of St. George is going strong. Both sides pushing their arguments do agree on something: early voting in this election will be crucial.
“I think we're going to see a very good turnout starting this Saturday when early voting begins,” said Chris Rials, the petition for St. George vice-chairman.
Rials attended a forum put on by One Baton Rouge, those against incorporation, Thursday night. The nonprofit's goal was to point out budget problems organizers believe will pop up if voters approve of a new city.
“To provide the same amount of services in a cooperative agreement if they were to separate or break away into their own city it’s almost guaranteed, to receive the same services, that taxes will increase,” said M.E. Cormier with One BTR.
Rials disagrees, saying they'll base their finances off of Central.
“They've lived off of their 2 cent sales tax for 14 years, in fact, they have had a budget surplus every year for the last 14 years. So the city of Central has never raised taxes and we're going to use the exact same model.”
Voters attending the forum soaked up all the information. Many are eager to have their voices heard.
“I'm going to vote early,” said Mike Giroir. “I think a lot of people have made up their mind. I'm not one of them yet, but it’s a really important election.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Disagreements remain on short-term rental ordinance in historic neighborhood
-
Early voting crucial in fight for St. George, both sides say
-
Bear casually takes a dip in West Baton Rouge Parish pond
-
New video shows bizarre encounter between woman & truck stop camel
-
Leaders to address short-term rentals concerns in Spanish Town
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese