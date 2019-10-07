Early voting closes with record numbers at polls

BATON ROUGE - The early voting period has come to a close with a record number of voters making their way to polls.



Over 370,000 ballots were cast statewide. Ascension Parish pulled in over 13,000 voters while Livingston amounted to 11,000 and West Baton Rouge Parish garnered over 3,000. East Baton Rouge Parish featured the highest number of ballots cast with a total of 41,000.



Before Election Day on Saturday, Oct. 12, President Trump will make a stop in Lake Charles to throw his support behind the two major Republican candidates for Governor.