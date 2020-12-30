Early morning Tire Empire fire ruled as arson

63°
Thursday, April 12 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to a report of a building fire in the 2000 block of Florida Street at 4:06 a.m.

At the scene, crews found a stack of tires burning on the side of Tire Empire. Authorities say the fire extended into the building before it was brought under control at 4:37 a.m.

The cause of the fire was ruled as arson. No injuries were reported.

Florida Street was closed from North 22nd to North 24th while the fire was extinguished.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.

