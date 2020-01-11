68°
Early morning storms leave thousands without power

Saturday, January 11 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - In the aftermath of Saturday's early morning storms, thousands of Entergy customers across Louisiana are without power.

According to Entergy, about 500 customers are without power in East Baton Rouge. Ouchita Parish near Monroe experienced the most outages at over 5000 customers.

Crews are working to restore power.

