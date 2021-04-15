Latest Weather Blog
Early morning storms bring lightning, thunder, dangerous road conditions
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, severe weather swept through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
Residents reported waking up to raucous lightning and thunder around 6 a.m.
Across the state, over 2,700 power outages were reported as of 6:38 a.m., with the majority in Jefferson Parish.
Meanwhile, East Baton Rouge Parish reported approximately 172 outages and Ascension, 129.
Residents were urged to use caution while navigating the roadways. The early morning downpour impacted Baton Rouge areas that are prone to flooding.
Drivers were cautioned that standing water was spotted at South Acadian Thruway and Claycut Road.
WATCH FOR FLOODING- S Acadian and Claycut. One of several areas with standing water.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 15, 2021
WBRZ's meteorologists are keeping viewers updated on weather conditions throughout the morning on 2une In.
Click here to watch live weather and news reports online until 9 a.m.
Throughout the remainder of the day, WBRZ’s Weather Team will keep viewers updated via television newscasts and online platforms.
Follow the weather team on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.
