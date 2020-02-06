50°
Early morning school bus crash results in minor injuries

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a school bus occurred early Thursday morning, around 7:30 a.m., and officials say the accident resulted in minor injuries. 

The crash happened on Lanier Drive, close to Lanier Baptist Church, and as of now the extent of the resulting injuries is unknown.

This article will be updated as officials continue to respond to the incident.  

