50°
Latest Weather Blog
Early morning school bus crash results in minor injuries
BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a school bus occurred early Thursday morning, around 7:30 a.m., and officials say the accident resulted in minor injuries.
The crash happened on Lanier Drive, close to Lanier Baptist Church, and as of now the extent of the resulting injuries is unknown.
This article will be updated as officials continue to respond to the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Go Red for Women interview on 2une In
-
A criminal investigation involving a Zachary school teacher ignites an argument between...
-
LSU reports that five students have been diagnosed with mumps
-
A look at Thursday's weather following a night of storms
-
Child possibly 'lost their innocence,' school official tells councilman in email over...