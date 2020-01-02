Early morning power outages leave nearly 2K EBR residents in the dark, Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Two separate power outages have impacted close to 2,000 residents in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The first outage occurred Thursday morning, around 7:30 a.m. in the Airline/Barringer Foreman area. Entergy says a broken pole caused the outage and they're in the process of making repairs.

Entergy says area residents should have power restored shortly.

Power outage affecting 1,000 residents and has knocked out traffic lights along Airline at Barringer Foreman and Pecue among other intersections. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 2, 2020

The second outage occured around 7:50 a.m. in South Baton Rouge and impacted about 1,000 customers.

According to Entergy, the cause of the outage is currently undetermined and the company is sending crews to analyze the situation now.

Once crews have assessed the situation, Entergy will provide more information related to this outage.