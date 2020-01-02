71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Early morning power outages leave nearly 2K EBR residents in the dark, Thursday

3 hours 46 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 January 02, 2020 7:48 AM January 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two separate power outages have impacted close to 2,000 residents in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

The first outage occurred Thursday morning, around 7:30 a.m. in the Airline/Barringer Foreman area. Entergy says a broken pole caused the outage and they're in the process of making repairs.

Entergy says area residents should have power restored shortly.  

The second outage occured around 7:50 a.m. in South Baton Rouge and impacted about 1,000 customers. 

According to Entergy, the cause of the outage is currently undetermined and the company is sending crews to analyze the situation now. 

Once crews have assessed the situation, Entergy will provide more information related to this outage.  

