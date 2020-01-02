68°
Early morning power outage leaves 1,231 people in the dark, Thursday

BATON ROUGE - A power outage has impacted about 1,234 residents in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

The outage occurred Thursday morning, around 7:30 a.m. The majority of the outages appear to be in the Highland Road/Airline area. 

WBRZ has reached out to Entergy to determine what caused the outage and the estimated time of power restoration.

At the moment, Entergy says it is assessing the situation and will respond with more information shortly.

