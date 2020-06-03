House fire on Fig Street spreads, damages a second home and displaces three

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the East Washington/Dalrymple area that left three people displaced.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a residence within the 1200 block of Fig Street caught on fire and the flames spread to a neighboring home, damaging it as well.

Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 5 a.m. where they jumped into action and wrestled the blaze.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. But the home is a total loss, and the neighboring home that was damaged lost 30 percent of its exterior. Fire also crept into the neighboring home's second-floor attic.

Firefighters say Red Cross has been called upon to assist the home's three displaced residents.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.