Early morning house fire in Old South Baton Rouge displaces one resident

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday (Feb. 3) morning, capital city first responders were dispatched to a house fire in Old South Baton Rouge.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they rushed to the 900 block of Terrace Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. and found the rear of a home on fire.

First responders worked quickly to contain the blaze before it could spread to neighboring homes, and they report containing the fire in just over an hour.

According to firefighters, the home's occupant was able to escape from the incident safely. Now displaced, the occupant is receiving assistance from the Red Cross, officials add.

No one was injured during the blaze, but the home sustained $20,000 in damages.

Fire officials say the cause of this house fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.