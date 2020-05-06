Latest Weather Blog
Early morning house fire in Homer kills mother and son
CLAIBORNE PARISH - Officials say a 60-year-old woman and her 28-year-old son died in a tragic fire in Homer, Louisiana.
State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies say the fatal house fire remains under investigation.
Members of the Homer Fire Department were dispatched to the home, which was within the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Fire fighters later discovered both of the victim's bodies inside of the home; the mother was located in a bedroom while the son was in a hallway.
Official identifications and preliminary causes of death are pending with the Claiborne Parish Coroner’s Office.
SFM investigators believe the deadly blaze started in the home’s den, but they have yet to figure out what triggered it.
At this time they suspect the culprit may be an electrical malfunction in relation to a window A/C unit powered by an extension cord.
Investigators also say they didn't find any working smoke alarms within the home.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Mayor launches "Wellness Wednesday" webinar
-
Baker Walmart Testing Site offers self-administered COVID Tests
-
Demolition of NOLA's Hard Rock Hotel to begin next week
-
BREC moving to herbicide treatments to contain algae problem on City Park...
-
Some stores at Perkins Rowe, Mall of Louisiana now offering curbside pickup
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities