Early morning house fire breaks out in residential area off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, a reported blaze sent personnel with the Baton Rouge Fire Department to a home in a residential area just east of Plank Road.

First responders were dispatched to the home, which sits within the 5200 block of Cadillac Street, shortly before 6 a.m., Thursday.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home, which withstood severe smoke and fire damage during the incident.

Additional details related to the fire were not immediately available.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.