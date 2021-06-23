80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Early morning fire breaks out on Alliquipa Street, Wednesday

Wednesday, June 23 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An early morning blaze broke out in a travel trailer parked in a north Baton Rouge residential area, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD).

First responders report rushing to the 3500 block of Alliquipa Street shortly after 1 a.m., Wednesday morning where they found the travel trailer on fire.

They were able to extinguish the blaze in less than thirty minutes and prevent its flames from spreading to nearby homes.

According to a report from BRFD, the fire did not result in any injuries but did cause $5,000 in damages.

Neighbors told first responders the mobile home had been vacant for two years.

At this time the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

