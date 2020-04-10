Latest Weather Blog
Early morning explosion at Valero plant startles residents in New Orleans east
ST. BERNARD PARISH — Early Friday morning, residents near the east side of New Orleans heard what they at first thought was thunder but later learned was an explosion at the Valero Energy Corporation Refinery in St. Bernard Parish.
Wait I heard that was Valero blowing up, not thunder?? huh— Cai (@CaileeElizabeth) April 10, 2020
The blast shook homes and triggered area car alarms.
Here’s a decent vid for y’all of Valero after the explosion pic.twitter.com/zEhsfMeEG9— Masen J. Mitchell (@Mitchell42_) April 10, 2020
According to WWL-TV, St. Bernard Parish Fire Chief Thomas Stone said one of the units at the plant exploded and first responders rushed to the scene to battle a small fire.
He said one person may have been injured during the incident, but he wasn't positive.
Few details regarding the incident are currently available, and this article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the situation.
