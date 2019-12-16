78°
Early morning explosion and car fire rocks French Quarter

2 hours 28 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 December 16, 2019 8:38 AM December 16, 2019 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS – An explosion and car fire startled French Quarter residents just after 5 a.m., Monday morning. 

According to WWL, at least four manhole covers were blown off, some hitting buildings and vehicles, while a loud 'booming' noise was heard.

New Orleans Fire Department Captain, Edwin Holmes, said shortly after 5 a.m. firefighters were summoned to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Dauphine and Toulouse streets. 

When they arrived Holmes said a police officer told them there'd also been a possible explosion in the area. 

Holmes said the explosion blew out the windows of at least one home and damaged four cars. 

No injuries have been reported and police say they're not sure if the explosion caused the car fire, or vice versa. 

 

