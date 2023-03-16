Latest Weather Blog
Early morning crash on LA 1 leaves one dead, one injured
GOLDEN MEADOW - A head-on crash this morning involving two vehicles on LA 1 near Celestin Drive has left one person dead and another injured.
According to Louisiana State Police, around 5 a.m. this morning Taylor Fontenot was traveling northbound on LA 1. Fontenot then crossed the center lane into the southbound lane where Dalton Creppel of Golden Meadow was driving, and struck Creppel's vehicle head-on.
Creppel was transported to Lady of the sea General Hospital where he later succumb to his injuries. Fontenot was transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans for treatment. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
Trending News
Toxicology tests are pending but impairment is not being suspected as a factor, according to State police. The investigation as to why Fontenot struck Creppel's vehicle is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teachers plan to demonstrate at Wednesday's school board meeting; fearing for their...
-
City-Parish approves lease on new 911 call center, possibly raising phone fees...
-
'He should be in jail': Mom who lost children in crash furious...
-
Police looking for bike-riding carjackers tied to multiple shootings; BR judge's assistant...
-
Wednesday's Health Report