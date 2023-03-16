Early morning crash on LA 1 leaves one dead, one injured

GOLDEN MEADOW - A head-on crash this morning involving two vehicles on LA 1 near Celestin Drive has left one person dead and another injured.

According to Louisiana State Police, around 5 a.m. this morning Taylor Fontenot was traveling northbound on LA 1. Fontenot then crossed the center lane into the southbound lane where Dalton Creppel of Golden Meadow was driving, and struck Creppel's vehicle head-on.

Creppel was transported to Lady of the sea General Hospital where he later succumb to his injuries. Fontenot was transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans for treatment. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Toxicology tests are pending but impairment is not being suspected as a factor, according to State police. The investigation as to why Fontenot struck Creppel's vehicle is ongoing.