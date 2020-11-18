55°
Early morning crash leads to closure of LA 44 in St. James
ST. JAMES - A Wednesday morning crash led to the partial closure of LA 44 in St. James.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m., a vehicle knocked a utility pole into the roadway, which resulted in the closure of La 44 between the Sunshine Bridge and La 3214.
Officials recommend drivers use LA 3125 as an alternate route.
At this time it remains unknown whether or not the crash resulted in any injures.
