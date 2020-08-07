Early morning crash kills bicyclist in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH - Louisiana State Police are investigating an Iberia Parish traffic crash that resulted in the death of an unidentified male bicyclist.

The tragic wreck occurred shortly before 1 a.m., Thursday, August 7 on LA Hwy 14 near LA Hwy 676 in Iberia Parish.

Police say their initial investigation revealed the bicyclist was headed westbound on a red Raleigh Mountain Trail bicycle in the center of the outside travel lane of LA 14 while a 2003 Ford Escape was traveling westbound in the same lane on LA Hwy 14.

The bicycle was not equipped with any lights on its front nor its rear. So, as the driver of the Escape approached the bicyclist from behind, she was unable to see him. As a result, the Escape crashed into the rear of the bicycle, ejecting the man from the bike.

The unidentified bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the bicyclist and the results are pending.

The driver of the Escape was properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries. A breath sample was obtained from the driver of the Escape which indicated no alcohol was in her system, neither were any signs of impairment observed.

This crash remains under investigation.