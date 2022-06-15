78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Early morning crash causes major delays along Mississippi River Bridge

Wednesday, June 15 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Traffic crews have cleared a two-vehicle crash on the Mississippi River Bridge early Wednesday morning that forced the Westbound lanes of traffic to close for over an hour.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. and left one vehicle stuck along the guardrail of the bridge. Drivers were diverted around the accident to the I-110 until crews could clear the wreckage.

Authorities say there were no injuries.

