Early morning crash causes major delays along Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Traffic crews have cleared a two-vehicle crash on the Mississippi River Bridge early Wednesday morning that forced the Westbound lanes of traffic to close for over an hour.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. and left one vehicle stuck along the guardrail of the bridge. Drivers were diverted around the accident to the I-110 until crews could clear the wreckage.

Authorities say there were no injuries.