Early morning blaze damages Baton Rouge upholstery shop

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were dispatched to Denicola's Furniture and Upholstery on North Foster Drive when an overnight blaze damaged the front of the building.

First responders rushed to the scene around 12:45 a.m., Wednesday, to find that flames had ignited in the front of the structure and were beginning to spread.

They battled the blaze and had it under control in just over 20 minutes. The building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage that amounted to a loss of about $25,000.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined.