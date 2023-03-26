76°
Latest Weather Blog
Early morning arson destroys vacant house on Adams Ave
BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating an early Sunday morning arson.
Firefighters arrived on the scene of a vacant house fire on Adams Ave. shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday morning. They controlled the fire and prevented it from spreading to neighboring houses.
The house was lost in the fire.
A fire investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire was intentionally set.
There is no suspect at this time.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Greek Life partners with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for...
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge Buddy Walk; 101 Women in Business Conference
-
State lawmaker proposes harsher penalties for ATM thieves after uptick in crime
-
Business owner says she's facing threats over plans to host drag performance...
-
Damage caused by city worker will cost nearly $1 million to fix;...