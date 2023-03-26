Early morning arson destroys vacant house on Adams Ave

BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating an early Sunday morning arson.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of a vacant house fire on Adams Ave. shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday morning. They controlled the fire and prevented it from spreading to neighboring houses.

The house was lost in the fire.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire was intentionally set.

There is no suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.