76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Early morning arson destroys vacant house on Adams Ave

1 hour 9 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, March 26 2023 Mar 26, 2023 March 26, 2023 9:15 AM March 26, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating an early Sunday morning arson.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of a vacant house fire on Adams Ave. shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday morning. They controlled the fire and prevented it from spreading to neighboring houses.

The house was lost in the fire.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire was intentionally set.

There is no suspect at this time.

Trending News

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days