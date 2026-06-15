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Early Monday morning shooting near corner of Alaska, West Grant streets leaves 16-year-old dead

2 hours 37 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 10:16 AM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police are investigating after an early Monday morning shooting left a teenager dead in Baton Rouge. 

Officials told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on West Grant Street near the intersection with Alaska Street. 

According to Baton Rouge Police, 16-year-old Reynard Green was killed in the shooting. 

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