Eagles use late touchdown to hand Saints first loss of season

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints had their chances, but lost their first game this season Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, 15-12.

A Saquon Barkley four-yard rushing touchdown with 1:02 left in the game gave the Eagles a 13-12 lead. Barkley then punched in the two-point conversion to make it a 15-12 game.

On the ensuing Saints possession, quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception to seal the Eagles win.

New Orleans only had 219 yards of total offense in Sunday's loss.

The Saints trailed 7-6 late in the fourth quarter, but Saints quarterback Derek Carr found Chris Olave to give New Orleans a 12-7 lead. A two-point conversion attempt was no good.

Barkley scored the first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, with a 65-yard run to give Philadelphia a 7-3 lead.

New Orleans, now 2-1, travel to the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday, September 22.