Eagles win Super Bowl 40-22

NEW ORLEANS - Heading into the second quarter of Super Bowl 59, the Philadelphia Eagles are leading the Kansas City Chiefs 24-0 after Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass to AJ Brown.

It's nearly the largest halftime lead in Super Bowl history - the record is 25 in Super Bowl XXI.

The Eagles are taking advantage of the Chiefs’ season-long problems on the left side of their offensive line.

The Chiefs started the season with rookie Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle, but he struggled so much he was benched. Then it was Wanya Morris who got a shot at the job, but he likewise struggled and wasn’t even active for the Super Bowl.

Late in the season, the Chiefs moved All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney to tackle and put Mike Caliendo in his place. That lineup seemed to work in playoff wins over Houston and Buffalo, but the Eagles have left Thuney grasping at air as they collapse the pocket on every passing down.