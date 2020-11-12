Dylann Roof to judge: Let lawyers back on death penalty case

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The white man charged with the shooting deaths of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church wants to stop acting as his own lawyer, at least for now.



The request filed Sunday comes a week after a federal judge allowed Dylann Roof to represent himself in the June 2015 slayings at Emanuel AME Church.



In a handwritten request, the 22-year-old Roof asks U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel to bring his defense team back on board for the guilt phase of his federal death penalty trial, which begins this week in Charleston.



Roof then says he wants to go back to representing himself for the penalty phase.



Roof's former defense team expressed concern Friday that Roof may not present evidence that could sway a jury to spare his life.