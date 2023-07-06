93°
Dylan Crews named SEC Male Athlete of the Year
BATON ROUGE - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was named the Southeastern Conference's top male athlete of the year.
Crews, a key piece in the Tigers' championship-winning baseball team, took home the honor for 2023, the SEC announced Thursday. Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas earned the award for best female athlete.
A top prospect in the upcoming MLB draft, Crews finished No. 1 in the nation in runs and walks, No. 2 in on-base percentage and hits, and No. 3 in batting average.
In addition to being honored as the SEC Player of the Year, Crews was named to the All-SEC First Team and earned a spot on the conference’s All-Defensive Team thanks to his performance in center field.
