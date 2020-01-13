Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares a meaningful memory about Coach 'O'

Photo: ABC News, TheRock

Most famous for his roles in action packed blockbusters, A-list celebrity Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a special memory about LSU's head coach, Ed Orgeron.

As LSU released its most recent hype video earlier today, fans were pumped to hear that it was narrated by Johnson. They were even more excited to learn that "The Rock" is a huge LSU fan and a big supporter of Coach O.

Before his fame, Johnson played football for the University of Miami where he was coached by then defensive line coach, Ed Orgeron.

In the tweet below Johnson expressed how much Coach O played a part in his life saying "He taught me a lot - lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man."