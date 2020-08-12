Dwayne Johnson earns top spot of highest paid Hollywood actor, for second year in a row

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Photo: Instagram

He's been a football player, a pro-wrestler, a contributor to LSU's Hype Videos, and now he's nabbed the title of the world's highest-paid actor for the second year in a row.

According to Variety, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned this title by racking up $87.5 million between June of 2019 and June of 2020.

The athlete-turned movie star made $23.5 million alone from his starring role in the upcoming Netflix film “Red Notice,” according to Forbes. In addition, Johnson has found monetary success with his Under Armour clothing line, Project Rock.

However, this is a slight decrease from 2019, during which Johnson brought home $89.4 million from starring in “Jumanji: The Next Level,” among other projects. Johnson first topped the list in 2016, with earnings totaling $64.5 million.

Just behind Johnson is his “Red Notice” co-star Ryan Reynolds with $71.5 million. Reynolds was paid $20 million for the film, in addition to another $20 million from Netflix for “Six Underground.” A third Netflix film starring Reynolds is also in the works, bringing another hefty paycheck.