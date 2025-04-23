68°
Dutchtown, St. Amant softball advance to state quarterfinals
BATON ROUGE - Dutchtown and St. Amant softball teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division I Non-Select softball tournament thanks to wins Tuesday night.
DI Non-Select Regional round
No. 3 Dutchtown 7, #14 Central 1
Dutchtown will play No. 11 West Ouchita in the quarterfinals.
No. 4 St. Amant 4, No. 13 Southside 2
St. Amant will host No. 12 East Ascension in the quarterfinals.
