Dutchtown, St. Amant softball advance to state quarterfinals

By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Dutchtown and St. Amant softball teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division I Non-Select softball tournament thanks to wins Tuesday night.

DI Non-Select Regional round

No. 3 Dutchtown 7, #14 Central 1

Dutchtown will play No. 11 West Ouchita in the quarterfinals.

No. 4 St. Amant 4, No. 13 Southside 2 

St. Amant will host No. 12 East Ascension in the quarterfinals.

