57°
Latest Weather Blog
Dutchtown High School dismisses early after threat posted to social media - Officials give all clear
DUTCHTOWN - Dutchtown High School in Ascension Parish was "partially evacuated" and then dismissed early after a bomb threat was posted to social media mentioning a specific part of campus.
Officials initially said students were evacuated to a safe part of campus, but then later decided to send all students and faculty home early for their safety.
Trending News
The school was declared to be all clear shortly after 1 p.m.. The school said afternoon activities would resume as scheduled.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested after body found in trunk of burned-out car in St....
-
Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on...
-
One injured in shooting on North 38th Street and Adams Avenue
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
-
Questions remain over owner of land for proposed Livingston Parish subdivision
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...