Dutchtown High School dismisses early after threat posted to social media - Officials give all clear

DUTCHTOWN - Dutchtown High School in Ascension Parish was "partially evacuated" and then dismissed early after a bomb threat was posted to social media mentioning a specific part of campus.

Officials initially said students were evacuated to a safe part of campus, but then later decided to send all students and faculty home early for their safety.

The school was declared to be all clear shortly after 1 p.m.. The school said afternoon activities would resume as scheduled.