Dutchtown High School dismisses early after threat posted to social media

2 hours 54 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2024 Mar 21, 2024 March 21, 2024 9:36 AM March 21, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DUTCHTOWN - Dutchtown High School in Ascension Parish was "partially evacuated" and then dismissed early after a bomb threat was posted to social media mentioning a specific part of campus. 

Officials initially said students were evacuated to a safe part of campus, but then later decided to send all students and faculty home early for their safety. 

Due to limited access to campus because of an ongoing investigation, parent pickup starts at 10:45 a.m.

Law enforcement was on campus investigating. 

