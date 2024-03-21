Dutchtown High School dismisses early after threat posted to social media

DUTCHTOWN - Dutchtown High School in Ascension Parish was "partially evacuated" and then dismissed early after a bomb threat was posted to social media mentioning a specific part of campus.

Officials initially said students were evacuated to a safe part of campus, but then later decided to send all students and faculty home early for their safety.

Due to limited access to campus because of an ongoing investigation, parent pickup starts at 10:45 a.m.

Law enforcement was on campus investigating.