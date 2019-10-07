Dutchtown High gears up for annual 'Dutchtown Sound Marching Invitational'

GEISMAR - The Dutchtown High School Band is gearing up for the annual Dutchtown Sound Marching Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The Dutchtown High School Band will welcome 15 area high schools from across the Capital Region to perform and compete in the Invitational.

The public is invited to attend and watch as over 1,700 area high school students showcase the marching shows they've worked hard to perfect.

Tickets will be sold at the gate - $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $5 for children and children 5 and under are free.