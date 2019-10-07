77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dutchtown High gears up for annual 'Dutchtown Sound Marching Invitational'

2 hours 19 minutes ago Monday, October 07 2019 Oct 7, 2019 October 07, 2019 12:18 PM October 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: YouTube

GEISMAR - The Dutchtown High School Band is gearing up for the annual Dutchtown Sound Marching Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The Dutchtown High School Band will welcome 15 area high schools from across the Capital Region to perform and compete in the Invitational.

The public is invited to attend and watch as over 1,700 area high school students showcase the marching shows they've worked hard to perfect.

Tickets will be sold at the gate - $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $5 for children and children 5 and under are free.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days