Dutchtown High alum Dylan Sampson drafted by Cleveland Browns in 4th Round of 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Dutchtown High School running back Dylan Sampson was drafted by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, making him the sixth Griffin to go to the NFL.

Sampson, who spent three seasons at the University of Tennessee, was picked in the 4th Round as the 126th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As a Volunteer, Sampson rushed for 2,486 yards, averaging around six yards per carry. In 2024, he was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Sampson joins Eric Reid, Landon Collins, Eddie Lacy, Justin Reid and Lloyd Cushenberry as former Dutchtown players to be drafted by NFL teams.