87°
Latest Weather Blog
Dutchtown High alum Dylan Sampson drafted by Cleveland Browns in 4th Round of 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Dutchtown High School running back Dylan Sampson was drafted by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, making him the sixth Griffin to go to the NFL.
Sampson, who spent three seasons at the University of Tennessee, was picked in the 4th Round as the 126th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As a Volunteer, Sampson rushed for 2,486 yards, averaging around six yards per carry. In 2024, he was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
Sampson joins Eric Reid, Landon Collins, Eddie Lacy, Justin Reid and Lloyd Cushenberry as former Dutchtown players to be drafted by NFL teams.
adding another piece to the RB room
Welcome to Cleveland, Dylan Sampson! pic.twitter.com/TLOotJkId8— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 26, 2025
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two Ascension Parish deputies receive life saving award for rescuing motorcyclist after...
-
Tickfaw's Italian Festival will have increased police presence after Strawberry Festival shootings
-
Deputies: Drive-by shooting in Robert was allegedly orchestrated by Tangipahoa Parish Jail...
-
Deputies searching for skid steer and trailer stolen from Independence area
-
2une In Previews: Mia Monet to perform at Dancing for Big Buddy