During time of uncertainty restaurant provides free meals to service industry workers

BATON ROUGE – Covid-19 precautions continues to put a strain on the restaurant industry. State guidelines requiring only take out services to be offered has left many without a paycheck. But on Sunday those workers got some relief.

“We couldn’t provide another job for them so we figured at least we can make them food,” said General Manager at Solera, David Jimenez.

From noon to 2 p.m. Jimenez and other volunteer workers at the restaurant off of Perkins Rd. handed out free meals to those in the service industry.

“This is a really hard time for us so we really appreciate Solera giving back tot he community and feeding us,” said Christie Spears. Spears temporarily lost her job at Bin 77. “Most of us have applied for unemployment and we’ve been lucky enough to get decent amounts so that’s helping a lot.”



The executive chef at Solera said knowing first hand the situation waiters, hosts and bar backs are in right now is what sparked the idea to provide free meals.

“During these uncertain times we wanted to make it certain that you had a meal. We wanted you to be able to come in, make sure you have food and not have to spend your paycheck,” said Nick Puletti.

The generous service proved to be needed. One hundred meals were handed out in a two hour time frame.



Papi’s Fajitas in Zachary is also giving back, providing free meals to on duty first responders.