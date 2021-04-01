During April, shooting stars, super 'pink' moon expected to be visible

During April, the skies will be full of activity.

Experts say early on in the month, a pyramid of light called the 'zodiacal light' will be visible after sunset. The phenomenon is believed to be caused by interplanetary dust particles reflecting light from the sun.

In addition to this, shooting stars will return April 21-22 for the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower, the first since early January.

This year, skywatchers can expect to see 15-20 meteors per hour.

The first of the year's three supermoons will rise on April 26, and seeing as April's full moon is known as the pink moon, this one will be a super pink moon.