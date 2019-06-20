94°
Duplication of benefits 'fix' made official in D.C.

Thursday, June 20 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - Officials say Louisiana flood victims will soon get relief from the duplication of benefits issue that hindered many from receiving assistance.

Federal authorities approved a "fix" for the so-called benefits issue earlier this month after Louisiana's Washington delegation haggled over some people not qualifying for grants because they took out SBA loans immediately after the flood to get back on their feet.

As of Thursday morning, the measure was posted on the federal registry website.

The guidance stipulates that those who make below 120 percent of the area-median-income (AMI) will be immediately eligible for the Restore Louisiana grants. Those making above 120 percent AMI will be able to apply for an exemption to receive the grants. 

