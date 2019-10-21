67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Duplex house fire on Robbie Avenue, leaves 12 people displaced

3 hours 19 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 October 21, 2019 8:03 PM October 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are responding to a duplex house fire on 12347 Robbie Avenue, just north of Florida Boulevard near Belaire High School.

According to firefighters, the blaze was caused by an electrical shortage in the rear bedroom. Firefighters arrived on scene to find one unit engulfed in flames. The adjacent unit received heavy smoke and water damage.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

Twelve people were displaced however no one was hurt. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days