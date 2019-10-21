Duplex house fire on Robbie Avenue, leaves 12 people displaced

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are responding to a duplex house fire on 12347 Robbie Avenue, just north of Florida Boulevard near Belaire High School.

According to firefighters, the blaze was caused by an electrical shortage in the rear bedroom. Firefighters arrived on scene to find one unit engulfed in flames. The adjacent unit received heavy smoke and water damage.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

Twelve people were displaced however no one was hurt.