Latest Weather Blog
Duplantis, Louisiana native, wins pole vault gold at Olympics
Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the Olympic gold medal in the pole vault, according to the Associated Press.
Air Duplantis! ??— Olympics (@Olympics) August 3, 2021
It's a #gold medal for #SWE's Mondo Duplantis in the men's pole vault final!#StrongerTogether | @Tokyo2020 | @WorldAthletics | @mondohoss600 pic.twitter.com/vxE5ZkW673
The 21-year-old was victorious at the Tokyo Games, achieving a height of 6.02 meters and then raising the bar to 6.19 meters in hopes of breaking his own world record.
But Duplantis missed all three times when he tried to beat his world record of 6.18 meters.
Christopher Nilsen of the United States took silver with a personal best of 5.97 meters. Thiago Braz of Brazil won bronze at 5.87 meters.
Duplantis comes from a fusion of Cajun and Swedish culture as his father is of Cajun descent and his mother is from Sweden.
The gifted athlete was raised in an English-speaking household in Lafayette, Louisiana but speaks Swedish as a second language.
