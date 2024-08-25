Duplantis breaks world record in pole vault for 3rd time this year by clearing 6.26 meters

88°
CHORZOW, Poland (AP) — Former LSU Tiger Armand Duplantis has broken the world record in the pole vault again, this time clearing 6.26 meters in a Diamond League meet in Poland on Sunday.
Duplantis, the Louisiana-born 24-year-old who competes for his mother’s native Sweden, added another centimeter to his world record in Chorzow.
It’s the third time this year that he has set a world record. He did so in the recent Olympic Games in Paris, clearing 6.25 meters after clinching the gold medal.
Duplantis, who is widely known as “Mondo,” has now broken the world record 10 times in his career — each time by one centimeter.
