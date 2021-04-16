65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Duo caught breaking into storage units; $8k worth of stolen property recovered

24 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, April 16 2021 Apr 16, 2021 April 16, 2021 6:10 PM April 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two men were apprehended by the EBRSO early Friday morning after being caught breaking into storage units.

Michael Cashio, 42, and Jarred Bardsley, 30, stole approximately $6,000 worth of tools and a $2,000 trailer from units at the business, A Storage Place, located in the 1600 block of O'Neal Lane. 

Both men are charged with 6 counts of simple burglary and one count of felony theft. Additionally, Bardsley was charged with resisting a police officer with force or violence. 

Trending News

The sheriff's office says more charges may be pending. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days