Duo caught breaking into storage units; $8k worth of stolen property recovered

BATON ROUGE - Two men were apprehended by the EBRSO early Friday morning after being caught breaking into storage units.

Michael Cashio, 42, and Jarred Bardsley, 30, stole approximately $6,000 worth of tools and a $2,000 trailer from units at the business, A Storage Place, located in the 1600 block of O'Neal Lane.

Both men are charged with 6 counts of simple burglary and one count of felony theft. Additionally, Bardsley was charged with resisting a police officer with force or violence.

The sheriff's office says more charges may be pending.